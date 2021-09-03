A: The Europeans have been quite verbal about their ambitions, the Chinese less so. We can’t read the intentions behind the eYuan, but we can speculate whether an eYuan could displace the dollar. To do so, it would have to clear quite a few hurdles. In the first place, the yuan would have to dramatically increase its share in global trade from the current 1.4 percent (vs. 42 percent for the dollar). This in turn would require significant progress in the depth of China’s financial system and capital markets and increased investor confidence in them. It would also require the elimination, or at least lowering, of current barriers to yuan convertibility. It is unclear how the eYuan would contribute to this unless the Chinese government were to allow free convertibility for eYuan. Conceivably, the eYuan could start to circulate in the economies of some of China’s (more susceptible) trading partners, much like physical U.S. dollars have long circulated in parts of Latin America. Even then, it would have to gain widespread consumer acceptance, which is no mean feat, given the convenience, low cost and ubiquity of Alipay and Tenpay. And therein (perhaps) lies the most interesting rub, not only for China but also for the U.S. and Europe: Can technology “do” payments better than banks and traditional currencies and, if so, what will that mean for their positions and ambitions?