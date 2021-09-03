The chief culprit appears to be Afghanistan. The Post-ABC poll and others have shown widespread dissatisfaction not with the decision to withdraw — which is widely popular and which the White House has sought to frame the issue around — but with how it was executed. The Post-ABC poll is particularly stark on this count, showing about three-quarters of American adults support the full withdrawal from Afghanistan even now, but just 26 percent support both that and Biden’s execution of it. A majority of Americans (52 percent) say they approve of the withdrawal but not how it was prosecuted.