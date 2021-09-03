Now they have adopted those tactics. Texas’s SB 8 enables litigation against abortion providers and their supporters, presumably aimed at pushing them out of business. Each successful suit can reap “damages in an amount of not less than $10,000 for each abortion” and the ability to recover attorney fees. That adds a financial incentive to antiabortion activists’ ideological motivations. The law also bars courts from awarding “costs or attorney’s fees … to a defendant in an action brought under this” law. Even if abortion providers win the lawsuits, in other words, they will incur costs — financial, emotional and otherwise — while their opponents’ costs and potential losses are limited.