At its heart, Jordan’s declaration conflicts with Washington and the other Founders less in the specifics of the effort to combat smallpox than in the core tenet on which the country was founded: e pluribus unum; out of many, one. Individual freedom is important to America, but so is the collective that those individuals create. The struggle between those two impulses is not new and, in fact, has been at the heart of many or most legal fights since the Constitution was ratified. But the extent to which Jordan and others hope to score partisan points by insisting that only the former is valid is a new iteration of the fight.