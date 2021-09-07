And we know what happens next when someone plants such a flag on social media: His opponents rush to it to make their own showy demonstrations of their worldviews. We know, too, that this attention is one reason for Jordan to plant that flag in that place.
As you are likely aware, Jordan is broadly espousing the idea that mandated vaccinations are incompatible with the idea that America is predicated on individual freedom. If we get into the specifics to any degree, though, this chest-thumping assertion gets a little gauzy.
Like: What sort of “mandate” are we talking about? Many mandates for vaccination at this point are coming from private companies. Employers can certainly mandate things from their employees; does Jordan see any such mandate — such as using a particular computer or working certain hours — as un-American? Or does he mean mandates at universities like his former employer (and my alma mater) Ohio State? Is the school allowed to refuse enrollment based on grades but not vaccination status? Or does he mean mandates such as the one in New York City, necessitating that those participating in certain indoor activities be vaccinated? Is he claiming that being able to sit at a table in Katz’s Delicatessen is central to American identity?
In response to Jordan’s tweet, Twitter users were quick to point to examples of past mandated vaccinations, such as George Washington’s 1777 insistence that Continental Army soldiers be protected against smallpox. This was un-American in the sense that America didn’t really exist yet, but one would be forgiven for granting Washington the benefit of the doubt on what the Founding Fathers believed was fundamental to the country.
This is the other vagueness to Jordan’s tweet: How is he defining “American”? Mandated vaccinations have long been an essential part of the fabric of society, with, for example, public schools established for the free education of American children generally requiring that those kids be immunized against transmissible diseases. There have certainly been complaints about the imposition of those rules, particularly in the post-Internet, post-anti-vax world, but it is not generally considered un-American to require that schools not become control groups for the spread of disease.
But we know what Jordan means. He means that telling someone they need to do something is in conflict with that person’s God-given right to not do that thing, just about the slipperiest imaginable slope in any society. Why have any constraints on activity? Why have speed limits or make drivers prove that they know how to drive? Why arrest people for theft?
The answer Jordan would likely offer would be along the lines of the old saw “your right to swing your fist ends where my nose begins”: Driving without knowing how or stealing from other people puts others at risk. But, of course, so does not getting vaccinated. Most who contract the virus live, but so do most people who are in car accidents.
At its heart, Jordan’s declaration conflicts with Washington and the other Founders less in the specifics of the effort to combat smallpox than in the core tenet on which the country was founded: e pluribus unum; out of many, one. Individual freedom is important to America, but so is the collective that those individuals create. The struggle between those two impulses is not new and, in fact, has been at the heart of many or most legal fights since the Constitution was ratified. But the extent to which Jordan and others hope to score partisan points by insisting that only the former is valid is a new iteration of the fight.
In December, with vaccines on the brink of being broadly available, the Kaiser Family Foundation asked specifically about the tension between collective and individual benefits from the vaccines. It found an even split between vaccination being a personal choice or part of a collective responsibility to the rest of the country. Democrats mostly took the latter position; Republicans the former.
The framing of that question was generous. In a poll conducted at the end of July and into August, YouGov was more blunt. It asked those who were resistant to getting vaccinated about possible motivations to do so, including whether they might get immunized if it would protect their family from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Three in 10 Republicans said they wouldn’t get vaccinated; 7 in 10 of them said they wouldn’t get vaccinated even to protect their own families. That’s a fifth of all Republicans.
Maybe this is simply an obstreperous response to a hypothetical that is intertwined with partisan politics. It’s easy to imagine people being asked that question after they’ve already affirmed their alliance with Team Freedom. It’s also the case that those who reject the need for vaccination are also those who are less likely to worry about the virus in general and to shrug at other preventive measures like mask-wearing.
It’s easy for a person to say that everyone should be allowed to swing their fists around until they actually do get punched in the face. It’s easy to be an anti-vaccination, pro-freedom radio host when you’re not on a ventilator. It’s easy to say that you’re not going to get vaccinated to protect your family until you start infecting family members with the virus.
The United States is a hierarchy of efforts to balance the collective against the individual good. Saying that mandates aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated are “un-American” is to suggest that the former has little to no valid role when confronted with the latter. It is a historic position, certainly, but it is also a deeply strange position for an elected member of the representative legislative branch to take.
Why isn’t having others make laws that constrain your behavior un-American, Rep. Jordan?