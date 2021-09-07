“I feel like they herded my mom and these poor people like cattle,” Melissa Barbier, 36, told The Post, after days spent seeking word from her mother, only to find she had been evacuated from Maison DeVille Nursing Home in Harvey, La., to a warehouse, where conditions were reportedly poor.



In the face of the impending hurricane, seven nursing homes evacuated nearly 850 residents to a warehouse in a plan approved by the state, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported. Local officials said they were told the facility could hold less than half as many people.



Frail, elderly evacuees reportedly languished on mattresses packed together on the floor, some lying in their own urine and feces. EMTs called to the scene were turned away, officials told the Leesville Daily Leader, a local newspaper.