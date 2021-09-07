The firing, effective immediately, was the result of an investigation into David’s role advising Cuomo, which the Human Rights Campaign said had resulted in “material damage” to the organization’s interests and reputation.
“Additionally, this conduct has created damage to Mr. David’s reputation significant enough to impair his ability to effectively serve as the public face and voice” of the organization, it said. Joni Madison, the organization’s current chief operating officer, will fill David’s role in the interim.
In a statement posted to Twitter at midnight after the announcement of his firing, David said the organization’s board chairs had “elected to hide in darkness.”
“They unjustly provided notice of termination to me in order to end my fight for the integrity of the review process and for what is right,” he wrote, adding, “Expect a legal challenge.”
David, a former legal adviser to Cuomo (D), had refused to resign Sunday, saying that the organization’s board chairs had told him that their investigation found no wrongdoing by him.
The Human Rights Campaign said Monday evening that David’s statement “included significant untruths about the investigation and his status with the organization.”
David’s earlier statement, which came as a shock to staff at the Human Rights Campaign, revealed a remarkable division within the organization, just weeks after the board had extended David’s contract and praised his leadership.
“They told me they wanted to resolve the matter quietly during this holiday weekend leading up to the 30-day deadline for the review, hoping there would be less media interest during this time,” David wrote in a statement he posted on Twitter. “I have the support of too many of our employees, board members, and stakeholders to walk away quietly into the night. I am not resigning.”
The conflict was the latest fallout from the sexual harassment scandal that pushed Cuomo from office last month, after an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found evidence that he had harassed 11 women. Cuomo, who continues to deny many of the allegations in James’s report, left office on Aug. 23 after it became clear that he faced impeachment and removal by the New York legislature.
James’s report found that David — a onetime lawyer in the governor’s office — had been consulted by Cuomo’s staff on a letter the governor helped draft to undermine the harassment allegations of Lindsey Boylan, Cuomo’s first accuser. While leading the Human Rights Campaign, David suggested changes to the never-released Boylan letter, which was later leaked to reporters.
He later made an effort to get signatures for the document from other former Cuomo staff, even though he told Cuomo advisers that he would not sign it himself, David told investigators. He also provided Cuomo advisers with an internal memo about Boylan’s work history, which he had retained after leaving the governor’s office, the report said.
David has maintained that he was required as an attorney to share the memo about Boylan with Cuomo’s staff. He said in an August interview that he helped revise the letter by suggesting the removal of passages that were problematic and only tried to get signatures for the letter after the changes.
David’s involvement in the Cuomo effort to push back on his accusers has created significant discord within the organization he runs, which has long suffered from internal staff tensions. At a staff meeting shortly after the attorney general report was released, several employees raised the prospect of his resignation, and he said he would not step down.