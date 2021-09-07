By late April 2020, the federal government had authorized the drug’s disbursement under emergency use rules — an authorization that was later revoked as research showed potential cardiac risks and little benefit in combating the targeted disease. By that time, though, there was also little reason to assume that Trump was making decisions about the trajectory of the pandemic that were centered on treating the virus seriously. His brief endorsement of containment measures had been jettisoned in favor of restarting economic activity before the midterm elections. He had a demonstrated interest in portraying the pandemic as imminently resolved, an interest that included casting hydroxychloroquine as something in the vicinity of miraculous. If Americans thought there was a silver bullet that would soon be broadly available, there would be less concern about taking measures to prevent spread of the virus.