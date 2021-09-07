“When it comes to technology, we have to ask ourselves: what does it mean about us as a culture if we’re constantly trying to ‘hack’ parenting and make it easier? Parenting isn’t always easy!”

“The time you spend with your children, whether that be by rocking them, or reading to them, or playing with them, helps to build a foundation of love and trust. Take the time to get to know your little human. And yes of course we all need breaks sometime. Utilize the screen if you need to, plug them into the SNOO if you so choose, just recognize why you’re doing it — almost always it’s for your benefit, not theirs.”