There are people in this country who are either more susceptible to serious cases stemming from preexisting conditions (even if vaccinated) or who can’t get the vaccine at all (specifically, children under 12). Lots of them are the family members and close friends of the vaccinated. The spread of the virus thanks to those who can get vaccinated but won’t means that the vaccinated could see people who are dear to them fall ill or die, even if they personally might never get sick.