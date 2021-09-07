It seems clear that Abbott was not so much announcing a new policy centered on an unattainable zero-rape goal as he was trying to pivot from an uncomfortable question about Texas’s position on abortion in the case of rape to some tough-on-crime politicking. But in doing so, he made clear how difficult it would be to uproot those thousands of rapes that occur in his state each year — and how often, then, women might find themselves scrambling within that two-week window to find a provider who could help end an unwanted pregnancy.