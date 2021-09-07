No single popular issue has emerged for Republicans the way that property taxes did in 1978, or a hated tax on car registration did in 2003. One reason is that conservatives simply can't choose among the many reasons they want Newsom gone. Over the last week, Elder held events focused on school choice, on forest fires, on the effect the 2020 pandemic lockdowns had on businesses and on violent criminals released after changes in imprisonment policy. On housing, the campaigns talk past each other, and sometimes past themselves. Shortly before Elder promised to build more affordable housing, actor Scott Baio told the crowd that the threat of new multifamily units was an issue conservatives could talk back about to their Democratic friends.