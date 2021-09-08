Jha: We want to be the place that, first of all, pulls together all of the science and evidence and data on Long Covid and helps people — consumers, patients — really understand what this is. We also want to provide guidance for policymakers and business leaders about how they should be thinking about Long Covid. And that guidance is going to be based on data and analysis that we do to try to quantify how big a deal this is, how much of a burden it is for our society, and what are strategies we should be employing to help people settle back into the workplace or get back on their feet with this syndrome.