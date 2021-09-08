If we look at actual enrollment data from the Department of Education, you can see both the slowdown in enrollment and, even before the pandemic, the flattening of the number of both men and women entering college. You can also see clearly that the number of young men attending college flattened in the mid-1970s — in part because there was no longer the side benefit of avoiding the Vietnam draft. (This insight comes from the Wall Street Journal’s Josh Mitchell, who’s written a book about the history of student loans.) Before that, you can see the big surge in attendance that accompanied the emergence of the baby boom.