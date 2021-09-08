This quote and image of the Nobel laureate is circulating widely on social media. Juanita Broaddrick, a prominent conservative with 500,000 followers, posted it at 11 a.m. Wednesday and within three hours accumulated more than 12,000 retweets and likes. Other Twitter users have also spread this meme widely.
But Barb Bresnahan, chief of staff and dean of administration at Drew University, where Campbell teaches, told The Fact Checker the quote is false and the meme has been reported to Twitter.
Like many fake social media posts, there’s a germ of truth, but it’s twisted into a falsehood.
- Campbell, a native of Ireland, did share the Nobel Prize in medicine with Satoshi Omura of Japan for their role in the creating a therapy for infections against roundworm parasites. “Omura cultured bacteria, which produce substances that inhibit the growth of other microorganisms. In 1978 he succeeded in culturing a strain from which William Campbell purified a substance, avermectin, which in a chemically modified form, ivermectin, proved effective against river blindness and elephantiasis,” the Nobel Prize committee said.
- Campbell was quoted in April 2020 in expressing delight at an early report that the anti-parasite drug might inhibit the coronavirus. Since then, there have been continuing efforts to identify whether the relatively low-cost drug would be effective in treating patients with covid-19.
But, to date, there is insufficient evidence that ivermectin cures covid-19, even though it increasingly has been embraced by vaccine skeptics. There are numerous reports of people being hospitalized because they self-medicated with ivermectin intended for livestock.
“The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of covid-19 in people or animals. Ivermectin has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications,” the FDA said in a recent statement. “There’s a lot of misinformation around, and you may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin. It is not okay.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in an Aug. 26 health advisory, noted that “when used as prescribed for approved indications, [ivermection] is generally safe and well tolerated” but “during the covid-19 pandemic, ivermectin dispensing by retail pharmacies has increased, as has use of veterinary formulations available over the counter but not intended for human use,” leading to a rise of overdoses.
