First in The Health 202: Nearly 400 investors and leaders of small biotechnology companies, as well as patients and researchers, are laying out their case against drug price negotiation. The group — which says it collectively invests roughly $17 billion per year on trying to find breakthrough drugs — argued that such policies would “immediately halt private funding of drug discovery and development” in a letter sent Wednesday to congressional leaders, Biden and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. Instead, they’re pitching a different idea: Making all drugs go generic “without undue delay.”