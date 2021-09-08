Consider being the president of the United States in a moment where massive wildfires are destroying parts of drought-stricken California and huge hurricanes, powered by warm ocean water, are flattening parts of the South and drowning parts of the North — imagine not then prioritizing efforts to deal with climate change. Just as drought led to conflict in Kyrgyzstan, it leads to stresses in California. Just as changes to the weather force migration in Africa, they force migration within the United States. New Orleans is 20 percent less populated than it was in 2000 thanks in part to Hurricane Katrina. Hurricane Maria reshaped Puerto Rico in 2017. The wildfires in California are playing a role in the recall campaign in that state, even as farmworkers in that state’s agricultural heart are considering their options for survival. The effects are often more subtle, like a decline in home sales in areas of Florida most at risk from the flooding that will accompany higher sea levels. (It is unknown how many of those houses were purchased by Aquaman.)