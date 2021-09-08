Republican-led states have passed a wave of restrictive abortion laws in recent years. This summer, Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade in order to uphold the state’s restrictions on access to abortion clinics.
What questions do you have about abortion restrictions in states across the U.S.? Post reporters Robert Barnes, Caroline Kitchener and Amber Phillips will answer your questions. Barnes covers the Supreme Court. Kitchener has been reporting in Texas on how the state law will affect abortion providers there. And Phillips wrote an FAQ on the Texas law.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity
Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:
Sign up for The 7, a weekday briefing that will catch up on the most important and interesting stories from The Post in 3 minutes or less.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.