What to know about the Texas abortion law

The latest: A divided Supreme Court late Wednesday refused to block one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws, a unique Texas statute that bans the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Here’s what to know about the law.

More coverage:

