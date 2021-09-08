I asked all participants an initial question that asked them to estimate legislative salaries in their state. I then split the participants from each state into two randomly assigned groups. The first group (the “experimental group,” in social science parlance) was presented with the actual salary for a legislator in their state and asked to type the correct answer to ensure the respondent was paying attention. The second group (the “control group”) was instead asked an unrelated question about the importance of recycling for the state’s future. Both groups were then presented with a series of questions about the state legislature, state legislators and their opinions of state legislative pay. By comparing the responses of the experimental and control groups, we can learn whether corrections — giving the respondents a better idea of actual legislator salaries — can change opinions.