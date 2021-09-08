In response to a call from regulators to spin off the company it bought last year for $400 million, Facebook said such an action would be “grossly unreasonable and disproportionate," Bloomberg's Aoife White and Katharine Gemmell report.



The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority argued in August that “the only effective way to address the competition issues” is for Facebook to sell Giphy “in its entirety, to a suitable buyer." The regulator set Oct. 6 as the deadline for a decision on its inquiry of the deal.