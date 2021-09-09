Set aside the fact that Republicans can unify all they want without forcing the Democratic majority to entertain any impeachment considerations. Focus instead on the other surreal claim: that 40 percent of Democrats want Biden to be impeached. Where on Earth does that number come from?
Well, it comes from a laughably slanted poll conducted by the organization Rasmussen Reports. Rasmussen, which has become increasingly strident in its politics, asked 1,000 likely voters (a group that in its polling skews Republican) not whether Biden should be impeached but if they agreed with this statement:
“I think Joe Biden deserves to be impeached because he’s abandoned thousands of Afghans who fought with us and he’s going to abandon some American citizens because he capitulated to the Taliban to a 31 August deadline.”
Does this strike you as an objective measure of Biden’s support?
This isn’t really a push poll, as such, since push polls are generally meant to use polling as a veneer for introducing an idea to a large number of voters. A push poll is calling 20,000 people in a state and asking if they’d still vote for a candidate if they learned that he’d committed murder. This is what might be called a lure poll, seeking to generate a particular response so that people like Greene can claim that even Biden’s base has turned against him.
The Rasmussen example is an extreme example of how the objective analysis conferred by polling can be used to launder or rationalize a particular position. Thursday morning brought a more subtle one.
At Axios, Hans Nichols wrote about an exclusive poll he’d obtained that undercut the Democrats’ push for rapid consideration of a bill that would provide $3.5 trillion in funding for various programs, a proposal that was separated out from Biden’s overall infrastructure proposal. The poll suggested that voters preferred to wait on the bill, introducing what Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W. Va.) called a “strategic pause” to assess the effects of the spending. By 60 percent to 40 percent, respondents agreed with Manchin.
The immediate question this poses is how one reconciles that finding with other polling that shows broad support for the spending package. (Incidentally, framing it as $3.5 trillion in spending is itself somewhat misleading.) A recent poll from The Washington Post and ABC News, for example, found that more than half supported the proposal. What accounts for the difference?
As you likely guessed, it’s largely the wording. The poll obtained by Nichols came from the centrist group No Labels and pretty obviously reflects that group’s position priorities. You know who’s a member of No Labels? Joe Manchin. In fact, he’s a former co-chair of the group. In June, The Intercept obtained a recording of a call in which Manchin and No Labels discussed political goals with some of the group’s billionaire donors. So this poll, presented by Axios without qualification, is a poll from a group bolstering the political position of one of the group’s key participants.
The wording reflects that. When The Post and ABC News asked about the proposal, it was in neutral terms, asking if, based on “what you’ve heard or read about it,” respondents “support or oppose the federal government spending three and a half trillion dollars on new or expanded social programs, educational assistance and programs to address climate change.”
When No Labels asked, the language was different, focused on Manchin’s proposal and casting the bill as “$3.5 trillion in social welfare spending” — using a word, “welfare,” with significant rhetorical undertones. Predictably, the results were also quite different.
Here’s the full wording used in each poll and how the data were presented by the group (and, without alteration, by Axios).
When No Labels asked about Manchin’s pause, only two groups included in the demographic breakdown preferred moving more quickly: Democrats and those living in urban areas, groups that heavily overlap. When The Post and ABC News asked, only two groups opposed the bill: Republicans and those from rural areas, which also overlap significantly.
It is obviously true that the two polls were measuring different things. But only one of those things actually exists out in the world. The number of people independently familiar with the call for a pause that Manchin made in an essay published by the Wall Street Journal maybe numbers in the thousands? Asking them to weigh in on this thing they haven’t heard of after being presented with a very charitable overview of it is a lure, not a fair measure of where people stand. One could certainly argue that few Americans are intimately familiar with the spending bill either, which is true. That’s why our poll is focused on presenting an overview that’s both accurate and the sort of summary that we can expect to be the focus of political debate over the bill.
More importantly, the desired outcome of our poll is to measure views of the proposal, not to demonstrate that a particular approach to the legislation has support. It’s obviously the case that No Labels’ goal is the latter. Do you think that if its poll, as worded, had found that most Americans reject the anti-welfare “strategic pause” they would have made sure that Nichols got his hands on it? Notice, by the way, that the only real shift in the poll is among Democrats, the group most supportive of the policy overall. In essence, the wording of the poll dampened Democratic enthusiasm, letting Manchin’s “pause” idea get a leg up.
No Labels’ strategy here was wildly successful, mind you. It not only got a write-up at Axios, but that poll was also included in the widely read morning newsletter the site publishes. There is now debate over a proposal from Manchin that otherwise got buried in the political conversation, even if that debate is centered on the legitimacy of the data used to promote it.
Readers are constantly challenged to be discriminating when considering the information presented to them. That includes our own polling, certainly. But it is critical to consider who is polling on a subject and why they’re asking when a poll is sourced to a third-party group. Objective polling can illuminate public opinion in ways that inform political decision-making. Subjective polling can slather political rhetoric with a veneer of objectivity. The difference is important.