Pass a massive social safety net bill: This is the big one for Democrats. This summer, they approved the outlines of a $3.5 trillion bill that would create universal pre-K, provide free community college and expand Medicare, among its many provisions. No Republicans voted with them on this one. It could be one of the biggest pieces of legislation ever. Now they need to determine the policy details and write legislation laying out exactly what they want to spend that money on and vote on it again. The process begins this week.