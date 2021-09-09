Results of National Institutes of Health studies on mixing vaccines are expected to roll out starting late September, Lenny Bernstein and Laurie McGinley report. Final results on all nine studies will not be available until late October. The impact of a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster is the focus of the last three studies underway at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which means consumers already inoculated with the Moderna and J&J vaccines won’t have information on using Pfizer’s version as a booster until late next month.