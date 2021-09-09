Each has major implications on its own. But given the dearth of elections in an off-year, they’ll also be gleaned for clues about the political environment ahead of the 2022 midterm election. That’s something for which Virginia is probably better suited, given the unusual contours of the California recall process.
At the same time, isolating just one or two elections with differing issues and candidates of varying strengths is never a recipe for truly understanding things. And we have a growing number of other 2021 races by which to judge where things stand.
Here’s what they show thus far.
The last few weeks have brought the first flips of the 2021 special-election season. For the first time, state legislative seats actually changed parties — one from red to blue last week in New Hampshire, and one from blue to red last month in Connecticut.
These were also the first truly close races since President Biden took office. According to data compiled by Daily Kos Elections, no other race has been decided by fewer than seven points.
Even those less-competitive races can tell us something, though, about which party’s voters are giving them the edge. And thus far, that seems to be Republicans, though only slightly and in ways that suggest 2022 remains very competitive.
Both Daily Kos and Ethan Chen have collected data on these special elections in recent months and compared them to the most recent presidential elections. Daily Kos shows Republicans improving on their 2020 margins by an average of about three points in the races for which they have presidential data; Chen puts that number at about five points overall, but slightly less than that if you exclude what are known as “jungle primaries” — i.e. those that can include multiple candidates from each party.
Given Biden won the popular vote by more than four percentage points, and Democrats won the House popular vote by a little more than three points, that suggests something close to a neutral-to-GOP-leaning environment.
But it’s close. The Daily Kos numbers also compare the results to more robust data on presidential results in these districts back in 2016. In that case, Democrats are actually doing about one point better than 2016 — which was a race in which they notably won the presidential popular vote, by two points. So it’s something of a choose your own adventure.
The other thing to keep in mind here, though, is that a neutral environment very likely isn’t good enough for Democrats. Not only has the electoral college been less favorable than the popular vote for them in the last two elections, but both the House and Senate maps are difficult.
President Donald Trump lost the popular vote in 2016, for instance, but 30 of 50 states (home to 60 of 100 Senate seats) went red. He also carried half the states in 2020, despite losing by more than four points in the popular vote.
And the GOP also needs just one seat. Were the results in every Senate race to shift three points toward Republicans, relative to the 2020 presidential race, the GOP would win the Senate.
Republicans also came within five seats of winning the House in 2020 despite losing at the top of the ticket. And they should also be able to cement their advantage there through their superior control of redistricting in the coming months.
The apparently close environment also echoes what we’ve seen in the limited polling thus far on the 2022 generic ballot — i.e. asking people whether they would vote for a generic Republican or a generic Democrat for Congress. Those polls show a near-even split in almost every case, with the exception of YouGov, which has shown a consistent Democratic advantage.
The question from there is whether things might be shifting. In recent weeks, Biden has seen his worst approval numbers to date — falling underwater in both Washington Post-ABC News and NPR/PBS/Marist College polls. The readily apparent culprit: his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
That’s both an issue that is likely to fade in importance in the coming months, but could also undercut one of the core arguments Biden made to voters in 2020, about being a less-chaotic and more-competent alternative to Trump.
We haven’t really seen how that might impact that generic ballot yet. And the one Democratic flip notably came amid Afghanistan being front-and-center in the news.
But even that race shows the limits of overly scrutinizing such limited data. Democrats’ one-point win was actually slightly less than Biden’s three-point win in the district in 2020. At the same time, it was significantly better for Democrats than Trump’s seven-point win there in 2016, and hugely better than when Mitt Romney carried the district by 26 (!) points in 2012.
In other words, things change. Comparisons aren’t perfect. Best to look at all of the races together, rather than examining Virginia or even California too closely.
That picture, for now, suggests a close and compelling 2022. But we’ll keep an eye on how it changes moving forward.