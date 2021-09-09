Both Daily Kos and Ethan Chen have collected data on these special elections in recent months and compared them to the most recent presidential elections. Daily Kos shows Republicans improving on their 2020 margins by an average of about three points in the races for which they have presidential data; Chen puts that number at about five points overall, but slightly less than that if you exclude what are known as “jungle primaries” — i.e. those that can include multiple candidates from each party.