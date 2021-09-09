Interest groups like the Federalist Society maintain lists of people they encourage Republican presidents appoint to the federal courts, aiming to fill those positions with judges that they consider right kind of conservative to serve. These lists include women who will overturn Roe v. Wade and allow restrictions on abortion, even early in pregnancy. For instance, Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Seventh Circuit, where in three years she became one of its most conservative judges before joining the Supreme Court in 2020. Barrett was a key vote in the court’s 5-4 decision that allowed SB8 to take effect.