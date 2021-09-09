Stop the Republican Recall, “Obama.” The 44th president won two landslide victories in California, and is more popular than President Biden with independents and Republicans. So here he is, saying that Gov. Newsom “spent the past year and a half protecting California communities,” next to the same image of Elder with Donald Trump that the Democrats have been using in ads for three weeks. The Newsom campaign was already testing the power of a vaccine mandate message for the Sept. 14 recall, and the message is now tied to Obama, who faced his own criticism recently for holding a birthday party (for vaccinated and tested guests) at a time when many events were being canceled.