Buchanan’s “Come Home America” slogan seemed to have lost much of its traction after 9/11. (He told us in an interview that he received a note during the 1992 campaign from former senator George McGovern, who had used that slogan running for president in 1972; Buchanan said he wrote back saying we couldn’t come home in 1972 but could do so in 1992.) But his “America First” tagline came back with a vengeance in the 2016 presidential campaign. This time, of course, Donald Trump won the presidency with it.