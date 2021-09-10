The two decades since the attacks of 9/11 reveal how ubiquitous the language of terrorism has become — and how this rhetoric produces collateral damage. It leads to the use of violence against ordinary people, particularly the poorest and most vulnerable, and has justified the expansion of security and surveillance institutions across myriad policy issues. These findings suggest a critical assessment of the politics of language — and the manner in which it terrorizes — can make a valuable contribution to ongoing local and global struggles for justice.