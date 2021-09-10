The other thing to keep in mind here is that this is a hypothetical — one that invites people to claim an attractive, principled stand that, in many cases, might not ultimately hold up. Most of the remaining unvaccinated have staked out this position and firmly declined to get vaccinated for the better part of a year. If they’re suddenly asked whether they would submit to doing something they didn’t previously want to do, of course many of them are going to say they would fight it. We all like to think we would stand up for our principles in that situation. The reality could be quite different.