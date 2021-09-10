Nope. Instead, the most visible edge of Republican political rhetoric — and the galaxy of media and voices that undergird it — has instead become a battle to see who can be the most feverish. The tug-of-war between the staid establishment and the angry fringe began to shift to the latter during the tea party era before Donald Trump arrived and gave the rope an impressive tug. Trump’s contribution to the political conversation was centrally that there were political rewards to be earned from stoking the fury of the base, and that is a lesson that everyone from Ohio Senate candidates to Fox News contributors internalized. Right-wing politics and media often just devolve into a who’s-madder contest, with the maddest person getting the treasure chest of attention/votes/viewership that got everyone worked up in the first place.