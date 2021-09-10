The reason I am telling Johnson’s story in particular is because he was only a few years younger than me and because he was from my hometown of Rochester, N.Y. There’s nothing about his being from Rochester that is significant in where or how he died except to me and, presumably to other Rochesterians. It’s like when someone casually mentions your birth date in a movie: for everyone else it’s some minor plot point but, for you, it stands out crisply.