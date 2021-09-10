“We need to do more,” Biden said yesterday. “This is not about freedom, or personal choice. It's about protecting yourself and those around you.”
The Post's Annie Linskey:
His 27-minute speech detailed the six prongs of his new strategy, which — for the first time — uses the full force of the federal government to mandate vaccines. But enacting the plan is no simple task, requiring weeks of rulemaking, fights with Republicans and careful messaging to the unvaccinated.
The new requirements will take time to stand up.
Biden is directing the Labor Department to require businesses with 100 or more employees mandate vaccines or be subjected to weekly coronavirus tests — a move the White House projects will affect more than 80 million workers. He’s also asked the federal health department to require most health facilities vaccinate their workforces, which the administration estimates will apply to roughly 50,000 medical providers.
But crafting such regulations are challenging. The federal Medicare and Medicaid agency is still working through writing rules for requiring shots for nursing home staff — a plan Biden announced in mid-August with the hopes of hitting a self-imposed September deadline.
Meanwhile, an executive order requiring all federal employees to get vaccinated could face its own complications.
- The largest union representing federal workers pushed back against the specifics of implementation, The Post’s Annie Linskey, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Seung Min Kim and Lisa Rein write. “Changes like this should be negotiated with our bargaining units where appropriate," said Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees. "Put simply, workers deserve a voice in their working conditions.”
Republicans are already threatening lawsuits.
Biden admonished “pandemic politics," contending some elected officials are “actively working to undermine the fight against covid-19.” (Though he refrained from calling out any governors by name.)
The Republican resistance to Biden's new plan came swiftly — just the latest example of how polarized the pandemic's debates around vaccine mandates and masks have become. GOP officials made it clear the administration will need to write rules able to withstand legal scrutiny. In the span of a few hours:
- The Republican National Committee announced its intent to sue, with Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel calling herself “pro-vaccine and anti-mandate” in a statement.
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, tweeted that he’ll pursue “every legal option” to stop “this blatantly unlawful overreach.”
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, tweeted his state is “already working” to halt mandates on private businesses.
Vaccine skeptics will still need to be convinced.
Governors and local health officials tried everything from million-dollar lotteries to free college tuition to “shots for shots” campaigns. But still, those incentives didn't entice millions of Americans to get immunized.
A mandate won't work for all unvaccinated Americans either, though public health experts have said the threat of people losing their jobs could prove a powerful tool. According to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, roughly 16 percent of people surveyed said they’d get the shot if their employer mandated it, while 35 percent plan to ask for an exemption and 42 percent would quit.
Some experts say it’s imperative for the White House to get the messaging right, particularly as federal health officials have struggled in recent weeks to communicate effectively around booster shots.
“Mandates are great, but unless people really buy into it from a trust standpoint, I think we're just kicking the can down the road,” said Vin Gupta, an affiliate assistant professor at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation who advised the Biden campaign. “Communication is always going to be important.”
The Post's Dan Diamond:
Ahh, oof and ouch
AHH: The Biden administration is backing drug pricing negotiations.
The Department of Health and Human Services released a plan aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, which includes a proposal to allow the government to directly negotiate drug prices in Medicare.
It’s unlikely to move the needle drastically on the Hill, given that it largely endorses what congressional Democrats have already been working on as part of their negotiations over a $3.5 trillion spending bill.
Other key features of the plan include:
- Capping out-of-pocket costs for Medicare Part D
- Limiting how quickly pharmaceutical companies can raise prices
- Making it easier for generics to enter the market
Meanwhile, the Senate is fleshing out the details of its own plan for government price negotiations. Stat reports that lawmakers are considering pegging the price Medicare pays for drugs to the discounted rates offered to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
OOF: The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state’s six-week abortion ban.
The Biden administration is asking a federal judge to “protect the rights that Texas has violated” by declaring the abortion law unconstitutional and issuing an injunction blocking its enforcement, The Post’s Devlin Barrett and Ann E. Marimow report.
By allowing private citizens to take legal action against anyone who helps a woman terminate her pregnancy, the Texas law has effectively put a stop to the vast majority of abortions in the state since it took effect Sept. 1.
At a news conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland called the law “clearly unconstitutional” and warned that what he called the “bounty hunter” element of the law may become “a model for action in other areas by other states and with respect to other constitutional rights or judicial precedents.”
The Biden administration’s intervention comes after a divided Supreme Court decided not to intervene to stop the law in response to a challenge from abortion providers.
OUCH: The FDA postponed its decision on Juul.
The Food and Drug Administration was expected to decide today which e-cigarette companies could stay on the market, but the agency said it needed more time to rule on some of the largest companies, including Juul, which accounts for more than 41 percent of sales nationally; Vuse, made by Reynolds American Inc.; and NJOY.
“The delay surprised people on both sides of the contentious debate over e-cigarettes,” The Post's Laurie McGinley reports.
The FDA said in a statement that it has denied marketing applications for more than 946,000 flavored e-cigarette products because companies did not provide sufficient evidence that potential benefits for adult smokers exceeded “the public health threat posed by the well-documented, alarming levels of youth use of such products.”
Vaping advocates say the agency’s decision not to authorize a single e-cigarette product has pushed all but the largest players out of the market and is a blow to adult smokers who use e-cigarettes to quit.
Anti-vaping groups have welcomed the agency’s actions so far but want the FDA to move faster to address the largest players.
On the Hill
A key House committee released its long-awaited plan to extend Medicaid to 2.2 million Americans — an end-run around Republican officials who have refused Obamacare’s expansion of the safety net program. (For a primer on Democrats’ Medicaid debate, read Tuesday’s Health 202)
The Energy and Commerce panel released its proposals for Biden’s massive social spending plan, and included a permanent fix to the Medicaid coverage gap. Poor adults would get subsidies on Obamacare’s insurance marketplace for several years, giving the federal health department time to create a new Medicaid program by 2025.
But the policy is costly, and Democrats will have to make trade-offs as they negotiate. A House Democratic aide projected the policy may cost roughly $250 to $300 billion over a decade, though cautioned that’s a ballpark estimate. Congressional scorekeepers have not yet officially weighed in on the price tag.
Other key policies in the legislation include:
- $190B for in-home care for seniors and the disabled, which is roughly half of what Biden pledged,
- A permanent extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program
- A mechanism to let the government negotiate drug prices
- And expanding Medicaid to cover one year postpartum.
More in coronavirus news
The Los Angeles school board voted to require coronavirus shots for students.
The school board voted without dissent to require the shots for students 12 and up.
While many school districts and some states, including California, require vaccines for staff, Los Angeles is the largest school district in the country to extend the requirement to teenagers.
State legislatures or health departments usually set the vaccine requirements for schools, but states have so far held off on adding the coronavirus vaccine to their list of mandatory shots that include immunizations against childhood illnesses like measles, chickenpox and polio.
Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, a public health law professor at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, told Health 202 that it may end up falling to the courts to determine whether public school boards can use the broad authority given to them by the states to set their own additional vaccine requirements.
A GOP senator is threatening to hold up Biden nominations over a probe into coronavirus origins.
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said he would stall Biden’s nominations from being confirmed by the Senate until the administration committed to a thorough investigation of the origins of the coronavirus and released more information about the U.S. government’s involvement in coronavirus research, The Post’s Dan Diamond reports.
Marshall expressed dissatisfaction with intelligence agencies’ inconclusive report that left open both the possibility that the virus emerged in the wild or that it leaked from a laboratory. Marshall has also called for placing holds on Biden’s nominees at agencies involved in coronavirus research, instituting additional sanctions on China and taking other steps that he said would compel further disclosures.
He has already placed a hold on Marcela Escobari, whom Biden nominated this spring as the assistant administrator for Latin America and the Caribbean at the U.S. Agency for International Development, an agency that helped fund a global virus-hunting program known as Predict. Marshall argues that coronavirus research funded by the U.S. government could have contributed to the virus accidentally leaking from a lab.