The National Archives and Records Administration has also started the process of reviewing presidential records from the Trump White House that were part of the committee's extensive document request.
The sweeping requests for records from federal agencies and companies pertaining to the attack on the Capitol and Trump's efforts to subvert the election were made at the end of August.
Details of what exactly was turned over to the committee were not provided to reporters but the document dump comes after House Republicans warned tech CEOs not to comply with the subpoenas. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) claimed that companies that comply with the request are in violation of federal law, and former president Trump has said that the materials requested by the committee are protected by executive privilege.
Where the Biden White House lands on whether the requests are ultimately protected by executive privilege or not will be key to the committee's investigation of Trump and his communications leading up to and during that day.
“A sitting president has in the past used executive privilege to keep records and communications from an earlier administration secret, but it is rare,” Reuters's Jan Wolfe reports.
- “For example, Trump's White House cited executive privilege in 2018 to withhold from the Senate more than 100,000 pages of records from then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s time as a lawyer in the administration of former President George W. Bush.”
- “Claims of executive privilege always weaken when there is credible evidence of wrongdoing,” Mark Rozell, a political scientist at George Mason University, told Reuters. “Congress's investigatory powers reach very, very broadly in those circumstances.”
Reminder: The Department of Justice announced it would not assert executive privilege on behalf of former Trump administration officials to testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and Senate Judiciary Committee in July — a sign that Biden is likely to be sympathetic to the Jan. 6 commission's request.
- “A White House official told Reuters that Biden ‘has been clear that the events of January 6th were an unprecedented assault on our democracy — and he believes they deserve a full investigation to determine what transpired and ensure it can never happen again.’”
Global power
20 YEARS LATER: “For then-Sen. Joe Biden, Sept. 11, 2001, started like most days: riding the 8:35 a.m. Amtrak to work,” AP News’s Alexandra Jaffe writes. “He had a relatively quiet day planned, including meetings with constituents and a nomination hearing.”
- “Then his wife, Jill, called, telling him a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. Mid-sentence, she cried, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God.’ The second tower was hit.”
- “The terrorist attacks that day shattered Americans’s sense of security and ushered in an era of nebulous threats, hidden enemies and a seemingly never-ending war on terror. And for Biden, a failed presidential candidate whose political career appeared to have peaked, they marked a new phase of his public life.”
- Now, decades later, “by removing all troops from Afghanistan shortly before the 9/11 attacks’s 20th anniversary, President Biden sent a none-too-subtle message: He wanted America, and the world, to see that he was turning the page — that the war on terror era was well and truly over,” Vox’s Zack Beauchamp writes.
RISING TENSIONS PROMPT SECOND U.S.-CHINA CALL: “Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second time as president, the White House said Thursday, amid rising tensions over human rights, military ambitions, trade and the coronavirus,” our Post colleague Anne Gearan reports.
- The Thursday evening call “was meant to underscore Biden’s view that the United States and China are now the defining global competitors but can cooperate where each finds it useful,” a senior U.S. official told Gearan.
- “Following the approximately 90-minute call, the same senior official described the tone as ‘familiar’ and candid, and the topics wide-ranging … [But] the official would not predict whether calls between the two leaders would become more frequent.”
The policies
BIDEN’S BIG SWING: “Biden announced sweeping new coronavirus vaccine mandates Thursday designed to affect tens of millions of Americans, ordering all businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workers to be immunized or face weekly testing,” our Post colleagues Annie Linskey, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Seung Min Kim and Lisa Rein report.
- “Taken together, the moves represent a major escalation by Biden of the pressure against those who have resisted vaccination.”
- “Biden adopted a newly antagonistic tone toward the unvaccinated, underlining his shift from cajoling to coercion as he placed blame on those still refusing to get shots for harming other Americans.”
Here are four takeaways from Biden’s sweeping mandates:
- An ulterior motive: “Biden’s aggressive move to expand the number of vaccinated Americans and halt the spread of the delta variant … is also an attempt to counter the continuing and evolving threat that the virus poses to the economy,” the New York Times’s Jim Tankersley writes. “A surge in deaths crippled consumer confidence in August and portends a possible chill in fall spending as people again opt for limited in-person commerce.”
- Not all federal employees: “U.S. Postal Service workers were not included in Biden’s executive order,” per our Post colleague Jacob Bogage. “The move exempts a massive chunk of the federal workforce — 644,000 employees and growing as the agency ramps up seasonal hiring — that interacts daily with an equally large swath of the public.”
- Brewing legal action: “The Republican National Committee said Thursday that it plans to sue the Biden administration after the president issued two sweeping executive orders,” NBC News’s Dartunorro Clark reports.
- What to watch: “In a possible sign of what is to come, roughly 7 in 10 of those who are not vaccinated said [in a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll] they would probably quit if their employer required them to get a shot,” per our Post colleagues.
In the media
WEEKEND READS:
- Grief, conspiracy theories, and one family’s search for meaning: What Bobby McIlvaine left behind. By the Atlantic’s Jennifer Senior.
- Triple Sec, a Nokia phone and Whitney Houston: The summer before 9/11. By The Post’s Dan Zak and Ellen McCarthy.
- ‘If you can get through the first six months, you can make it here’: New Americans. By The Post’s Abigail Hauslohner.
- 📺Watch this: 5 tips to spot misinformation and prevent its spread. By The Post’s Nicole Ellis.
- ‘Our kids can’t learn in those environments’: The tragedy of America’s rural schools. By the New York Times Magazine’s Casey Parks.
- All news is local news: Homeless encampments are becoming part of the American landscape. By The Post’s Petula Dvorak.
- ‘I’m not going anywhere’: The other Afghan women. By the New Yorker’s Anand Gopal.