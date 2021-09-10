It wasn’t immediately clear how those lawsuits would unfold. “Our lawyers are reviewing President Biden’s plans,” Ian Fury, Noem’s communications director, said in an email to The Washington Post. “The President’s statement yesterday raises serious questions about the legality of his approach. We plan to file our lawsuit when the Biden Administration’s rules or executive orders are finally unveiled and will address the specifics of these unprecedented mandates in our brief to the court.” The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment.