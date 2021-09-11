The dominance of what I have called the “terror narrative” eventually waned, but its legacy for U.S. foreign policy and domestic politics has been profound. It is tempting to imagine that, with the U.S. populace deeply polarized and with its divisions hardened by social media echo chambers, the time of dominant narratives has passed. In 2021, however, the narrative of a threatening China may well take the place of the terror narrative — and Joe Biden may be responsible.