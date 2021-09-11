Presidents know that public support is critical. In 2013, the Syrian government used chemical weapons on its citizens, which Obama had declared to be a “red line” that would trigger U.S. involvement in the civil war. The president declared that it was in the United States’ national security interests to take action. But — despite years in which presidents had acted alone — he announced he would first seek congressional authorization, explaining, “All of us should be accountable as we move forward, and that can only be accomplished with a vote.” Otherwise “Congress will sit on the sidelines and snipe. If it works, the sniping will be a bit less; if it doesn’t, a little more.”