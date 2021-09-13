The point is that there is an often vanishingly small distinction between a decision-maker who is driven by distinctly partisan motivations and a decision-maker who is chosen for the job by someone with distinctly partisan motivations. Trump and McConnell wanted hard-right justices for the Court, and they worked together to get Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett on the bench. Now those justices may argue convincingly that they are not partisan actors, just as my Chevy-dealer friend might argue that his views on car-buying is untainted by bias. They may even buck expectations regularly. But on balance, people who have spent a great deal of time investing in and demonstrating a particular worldview are going to come back to that worldview as surely as the dice at a craps table are going to come back to seven.