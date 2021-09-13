If you loved Power Up, we think you’ll love The Early 202 even more. We’ll continue to bring you the most important political stories from The Washington Post and elsewhere. And we are thrilled to announce that Theo Meyer is joining The Early 202 team. Theo hails from Politico and will help us deliver even more of the scoops you count on. Theo has been covering politics for the last nine years and has a deep well of sources inside Washington. He’ll focus on the White House and K Street while Jackie will report from Capitol Hill. Send us your tips here.