In late 2019, only about one-third (36 percent) of Guineans thought the country was going in the right direction, compared with 64 percent who saw it on the wrong track. Perceptions of corruption were rising steeply (Figure 1): 63 percent said it had increased “somewhat” or “a lot” in the past year, while 81 percent said the government was doing a “fairly bad” or “very bad” job of fighting it, a 27-point jump since 2013. Perceptions that “most” or “all” officials in the office of the president were corrupt had nearly doubled in just four years, rising from 26 percent to 47 percent.