There’s another interesting indicator to consider. We pointed out in July that America’s rate of new vaccinations had tapered so dramatically that we were being passed in vaccination rates by other high-income nations including France and Canada. Recent figures from Our World in Data show that the United States is now near the middle of the pack compared to our economic peers — and are about to be passed by some nations that are currently trailing. It’s useful to overlap those numbers with Pew Research Center polling from late July, finding far more hesitancy to coronavirus restrictions among members of the political right in the United States than in other countries. Vaccination rates in the United States are relatively low and not growing quickly even as the politics of the virus in our country is much more polarized.