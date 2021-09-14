If you’re one of the Republicans elected to the House in 2020, representing a district that preferred Trump by a 22-point margin on average (since three-quarters of Republican districts preferred Trump by at least 10 points), what position are you going to take with primaries looming next year? Are you going to stand with a president who has single-digit approval among Republicans in advocating for a policy aimed at increasing vaccinations? Or are you going to play to the 7-in-10 Republicans who dislike that policy and see if you can get a spot on Fox to complain about it?