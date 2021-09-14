NSO's customers use Pegasus in targeted attacks, including against dissidents and journalists, according to reporting by The Washington Post and media partners. Apple said in a statement that the bug was “not a threat to the overwhelming majority of our users,” but the company will “continue to work tirelessly to defend all our customers.” NSO Group declined to comment in detail on Citizen Lab's report, only saying that it “will continue to provide intelligence and law enforcement agencies around the world with lifesaving technologies to fight terror and crime.”