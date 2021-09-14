How transparent is Elder’s fraud allegation? At one point, the site claims that the “primary analytical tool used” to show fraud “was Benford’s Law and can be readily reproduced.” The goal of that statement is to get credulous people to mutter “ooh, Benford’s Law, wow” and assume that it means anything. But, as was explained at length after the 2020 election, Benford’s Law, a statistical analysis considering the distribution of numbers in sets, does not itself prove fraud occurred. It is also of debatable use in even spotting possible fraud for a variety of reasons. But most importantly, it depends on large data sets for analysis — sets of data that don’t currently exist! Not only can it not be readily reproduced, it couldn’t have been conducted in the first place.