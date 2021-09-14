Newsom, now in the third year of his first four-year term, has in recent weeks taken a strong lead in the recall race as more Californians became aware of the need to vote in September of a non-election year.
Here’s what to know:
California’s electorate more heavily Democratic since 2003, when voters last ousted a Democratic governor
Much has changed since 2003, when California voters ousted another Democratic governor, Gray Davis, and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.
For starters, the state’s electorate tilts even further in the Democratic direction.
Eighteen years ago, Democrats accounted for 43.7 percent of the electorate, while 35.3 percent was Republican and 16 percent was nonpartisan, a category that in California generally breaks strongly for Democrats.
Today, Democrats account for 46.5 of the electorate, while 24 percent are Republican and 23.2 percent are nonpartisan.
Newsom is also in a significantly stronger position with voters than Gray was in 2003.
Recent polls have shown Newsom’s job approval rating hovering above 50 percent. In 2003 exit polling, Davis’s approval rating was at 26 percent, with 73 percent disapproving.
Newsom opponents hope for a turnout miracle
SAN PEDRO, Calif. — Republicans and other Californians voting to recall Newsom dispute the polls showing their campaign 15 points behind, saying that Election Day turnout will make up the deficit. Their leading candidate for governor has already begun contesting his defeat.
Larry Elder, who told an audience last week that Democrats will “cheat” to rescue Newsom, has been directing audiences to his campaign website to report anything “suspicious” about the vote count. The link on the site for reporting fraud links to a form letter “demanding a special session of the California legislature to investigate and ameliorate the twisted results of this 2021 Recall Election of Governor Gavin Newsom,” as if the race were already over.
That is not the Republican Party’s position. The recall still represents the California GOP’s best opportunity in a decade, and the party claimed to have 72,000 volunteers turning out the vote, with 30,000 volunteers joining since the 2020 election. While Democrats have one coordinated campaign, Republicans have several candidates running their own campaigns, and conservative groups like Reform California doing their own get-out-the-vote operations.
“I’d hear from signature-gatherers or other people volunteering for the recall that they’ve never been involved in politics before,” said state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, another Republican candidate on the ballot. “The recall brought a large number of people into the political process. It’s created a new political community, in a sense.”
Many conservatives were skeptical of polling, especially if paid for by media outlets, before this year. Widespread and unfounded Republican doubts about the 2020 election have added to that skepticism. In his final pre-election appearances, Elder sometimes voiced both views, telling reporters here that he expected the polling to miss a recall victory.
“I think a lot of Democrats voted earlier. I think a lot of Republicans don’t trust the mail or are waiting later, and are turning in their ballots as we speak,” Elder said after remarks overlooking the Port of Los Angeles. “So I believe there’s going to be a surge of votes coming in from independents and Republicans, and there won’t be any question about who wins, because it’ll be me.”
Analysis: Caitlin Jenner isn’t going to win today’s California recall. But she’s not done with politics.
The results of California’s recall election won’t start coming in until this evening but Caitlyn Jenner is already thinking about her future.
That’s probably because she’s polling in the single digits as a Republican candidate in a race that Newsom is favored to win. But celebrities are always unpredictable bets in today’s politics (especially in California), and the former-Olympian-turned-reality-TV-star seems no different: In an interview, Jenner didn’t rule out that running for governor again, or even the Senate.
Jenner thinks the Republican Party has become too extreme, and she’s pointing to her GOP opponent Larry Elder as part of the problem.
Saving the biggest name for last, Biden joins Newsom to campaign on eve of recall
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Newsom’s final visitor before his campaign against the recall election ended Monday was also his most politically important. President Biden arrived in the state with a message for California voters that keeping the incumbent in office was the most effective way to ensure a quick-as-possible end to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the advent of coronavirus vaccines and an easing of requirements in some places, the pandemic has again become priority one for Newsom and Biden, a pair of politically vulnerable Democrats whose vaccine and mask rules have helped to revive their approval ratings.
The visit, ostensibly a political favor for Newsom, served both politicians’ purposes for the eve-of-election stage it gave them to again implore the nation to get vaccinated and wear masks. On Monday, Newsom announced that his administration has spent more than $1 billion on rent and utility assistance for those affected by the coronavirus.
Here’s how the California recall works
Grass-roots conservatives launched a recall against Newsom last year, just before the pandemic hit the United States hard. Their grievances were numerous and ballooned further over Newsom’s coronavirus restrictions.
The recall mostly circulated in conservative circles. Then, as he was publicly harping on public safety measures last fall, Newsom was caught having dinner without a mask, and the effort took off. Recall supporters managed to turn this into an election after a judge gave them four extra months to collect signatures because of pandemic restrictions.
That election ends Tuesday, and it’s a possibility Newsom will lose his job to a Trump-supporting conservative talk radio host, Larry Elder.
The recall ballot has two questions. Voters must answer:
- Do you want to recall Governor Newsom?
- If the governor is recalled, who do you want to replace him?
If a majority votes no on the first question, then Newsom stays governor. If a majority votes yes, then whoever gets the most votes on the second question wins and becomes governor.
There are 46 candidates running to replace Newsom, most of them Republicans.
In other words: Newsom could receive more votes than anyone else in the race but still lose his job to someone for whom only a fraction of Californians voted.
Recalls are baked into California’s political culture. Opponents have tried to recall every governor who has served over the past 60 years. But only once before has it succeeded; in 2003, when Arnold Schwarzenegger became governor.