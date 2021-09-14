DeSantis, who looked to the ground and appeared uncomfortable with the employee’s false claim at the news conference, did not correct Friend’s vaccine misinformation, which an infectious-disease expert described to the Tampa Bay Times as “false and wrong.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the coronavirus vaccines, two of which are known as messenger RNA vaccines, “do not affect or interact with our DNA” or RNA. The vaccines have been proved to be overwhelmingly safe, and the Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.