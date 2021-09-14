To explore that further, we embedded an experiment in our survey. At the beginning of the survey, all survey respondents were randomly divided into five groups. Four groups were asked to read factual information that could pose a shock to their core beliefs. For instance, one group was informed that about 122 American billionaires who inherited their wealth have more money than the bottom 50 percent of the U.S. population. Another group was told that in recent decades, the top marginal tax rate had come down but that economic growth had not increased in any comparable way. The fifth group, which acted as a control group, read a neutral statement about the length of rivers in the United States. We then asked questions about core beliefs and support for tax reforms and compared the answers of each of the first four groups with those of the control group.