The biggest challenge now is that progress fighting HIV/AIDS has been unequal. Millions of people in key populations — men who have sex with men, sex workers, transgender people, people who inject drugs and people in prison and other closed settings — have been left behind. Women, girls and youth more generally have also faced obstacles. Individuals in these groups are more likely to be exposed to HIV and to face violence, stigma, discrimination and laws that limit their access to health services. Reaching the U.N. goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 will require addressing these inequalities, analysts argue.