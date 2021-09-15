Whatever proposals make it into the final bill may lay the foundations for bigger changes down the road — as the Democrats fighting over these measures understand well. One rationale for expanding Medicare is that it could pave the way to a broader system of federally guaranteed health insurance, or Medicare-for-all. Increasing Affordable Care Act subsidies to help people purchase coverage through private insurers, by contrast, may shore up the market-based system that some liberals would prefer to replace. The final bill could also create a federal Medicaid program to cover low-income adults in GOP-led states that refused to expand eligibility for their state-level programs under the ACA. This might accelerate the ongoing expansion of Medicaid from a program that was once targeted at very poor families and now enrolls over 21 percent of people. Medicaid-for-all might become a real possibility.