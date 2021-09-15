The American public have been tolerant of the increasing powers afforded to the president in foreign policy, though this is tempered by attitudes during war. Indeed, surveys over the last 30 years suggest that the public is more than willing to both accept military advice as gospel and is supportive of the military circumventing civilian authority. When asked in 1999 about whether during wartime, “civilian government leaders should let the military take over running the war,” a full 65 percent of the public agreed.